Advertisement

Three treated for carbon monoxide at monster truck rally

carbon monoxide poisoning
carbon monoxide poisoning(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Three people who were attending a monster truck rally in Waterloo were taken to a hospital Saturday night with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ben Petersen told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that truck exhaust was assumed to be the source of the carbon monoxide that sickened the spectators.

The three people became ill around 9 p.m. Saturday when the crowd was filing out of the National Cattle Congress complex at the end of the event.

The monster truck rally featured several top trucks including Bounty Hunter, Scarlet Bandit, Rat Attack and Hot Tamale.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buxton, Iowa was abandoned in the 1920s. But did all their residents leave? What mysteries...
Remembering Buxton: A Town Lost to Time
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 12-year-old son...
Father pleads guilty in torture, starvation death of son
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day...
Iowa school district considers 4-day school week
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas

Latest News

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected Monday
Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected on Monday
Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother
Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother
Olympics Live: IOC won't act on 'No War in Ukraine' Sign
Olympics Live: IOC won’t act on ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign
BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Swimmers plunge in icy lake near Olympics
Beijing Snapshot: Swimmers plunge in icy lake near Olympics