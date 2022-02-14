Advertisement

US wins gold, silver in Olympic monobob debut

Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, drives during the women's monobob heat 3 at the 2022...
Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, drives during the women's monobob heat 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) - Kaillie Humphries has captured a third Olympic gold medal, and her first for the U.S.

The former Canadian bobsledder was an easy winner of the inaugural women’s monobob event. It’s the first sliding medal for the U.S. in seven events so far -- the others being four in luge and two in skeleton -- at the Beijing Games.

Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. was second. It was the fourth medal of Meyers Taylor’s career, the most won by anyone in USA Bobsled history.

Humphries has four medals now as well, the first three of those for Canada. She began sliding for the U.S. in 2019 and got her citizenship in December. That allowed her to represent the U.S. in Beijing.

Christine de Bruin of Canada won bronze.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

