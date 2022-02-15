Advertisement

Foundation gifts $70M to UI -- largest ever -- for hospital

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (KCRG)
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (KCRG)(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The foundation of the late Des Moines businessman and philanthropist, Richard Jacobson, has announced a $70 million gift to the University of Iowa for a new hospital to be built across from Kinnick Stadium.

The donation is the largest in the university’s 175-year history. The Richard O. Jacobson Foundation announced the gift Tuesday to go toward the new University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics patient care tower.

The hospital will bear Jacobson’s name, pending approval from Iowa’s Board of Regents.

The new facility will feature single inpatient rooms, state-of-the-art operating rooms and intensive care unit beds in an effort to address capacity issues, rising health care demands and aging facilities.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill Lopotosky, a lead customer service agent for Alaska Airlines, was deeply affected by an...
Airline agent suffers life-altering injury in assault that began over mask
carbon monoxide poisoning
3 treated for carbon monoxide at monster truck rally
Buxton, Iowa was abandoned in the 1920s. But did all their residents leave? What mysteries...
Remembering Buxton: A Town Lost to Time
The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'
American Airlines flight diverted due to ‘unruly passenger’
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 12-year-old son...
Father pleads guilty in torture, starvation death of son

Latest News

Money
Iowa to pay $5 million in legal fees in school abuse case
(Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert
Iowa lawmakers send 2.5% school funding increase to governor
Ron's Guns is located on Old Minden Road in Bossier City.
Federal background checks for handgun sales increase after new state law