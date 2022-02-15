Advertisement

Quiet and warmer today, rain arrives tomorrow

A warmer February day is on the way with highs into the 40s. A gusty southeast wind will accompany those temperatures this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a warmer day overall as highs go well into the 40s. A few lower 50s may occur as well. Look for wind to increase from the southeast and we may have gusts to 25-30 mph this afternoon. Looking ahead to tomorrow, plan on a chance of rain showers in the area with amounts up to a quarter inch possible. The second part of this system may still clip us with a little snow on Thursday.

Warmer temperatures are expected on Tuesday
