Quiet and warmer today, rain arrives tomorrow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a warmer day overall as highs go well into the 40s. A few lower 50s may occur as well. Look for wind to increase from the southeast and we may have gusts to 25-30 mph this afternoon. Looking ahead to tomorrow, plan on a chance of rain showers in the area with amounts up to a quarter inch possible. The second part of this system may still clip us with a little snow on Thursday.

