Warmer temperatures are expected on Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Warmer temperatures will move into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri in the next few days. Tonight will already be warmer than last night with overnight lows dropping into the upper teens. Winds will come out of the south on Tuesday allowing temperatures to rise into the 50s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Clouds will build in Tuesday night ahead of a cold front. Rainfall is possible on Wednesday with wintry mix on Wednesday night as the front moves through the area. However, there is a lot of uncertainty with this cold front and the forecast could still change.

