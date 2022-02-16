Cold front hits today with a chance of showers, falling temps

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures have been rising all night long and we’ll start off well into the 40s today. A cold front is moving in from the northwest and may generate a few rain showers this morning through mid-afternoon. Rain amounts look pretty light overall with most areas receiving less than a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day leading to an opportunity for a little snow or a wintry mix tonight, mainly south of I-80. Watch for slick roads in that part of the area through tomorrow morning. Otherwise, the second part of this system should generally miss much of the area to the south through tomorrow.

