Advertisement

Deputies: 1 dead after incident at Princeton Shooting Range

Scott County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident at the Princeton Shooting Range...
Scott County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident at the Princeton Shooting Range Wednesday.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead following an incident at the Princeton Wildlife Area Gun range Wednesday, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said foul play is not suspected at this time.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Fire Department, MEDIC Ambulance Service and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) responded to the gun range for a reported man with a gunshot wound to the head, the Scott County Sheriff’s office said in a media release.

Upon arrival by medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

Scott County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident at the Princeton Shooting Range...
Scott County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident at the Princeton Shooting Range Wednesday.(KWQC)

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron's Guns is located on Old Minden Road in Bossier City.
Federal background checks for handgun sales increase after new state law
Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with running over, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf
Florida-based company to pay more than $78k to Iowa businesses over deceptive mailers
(Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert
Money
Iowa to pay $5 million in legal fees in school abuse case

Latest News

Ken O'Keefe.
O’Keefe stepping down as Hawkeyes’ QB coach
Bus fire in Ottumwa.
Fire engulfs engine on bus in Ottumwa
A First Resources bus on fire on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
Bus catches fire in Ottumwa, driver and staff rescue passengers from danger
Harbor Freight Tools.
Harbor Freight announces opening date for new Ottumwa store
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites