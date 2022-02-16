Florida-based company to pay more than $78k to Iowa businesses over deceptive mailers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A Florida company agreed to pay nearly $79,000 in refunds to more than 1,000 Iowa businesses and charities for sending deceptive mailers asking for payments, according to Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.

Miller’s office announced the settlement with Centurion Filing Services, a Florida-based limited liability company, on Wednesday. It comes after the state sued the company in November 2020.

The lawsuit alleged the company violated the Consumer Fraud Act by sending out at least 7,170 mailers that appeared to be from government agencies to newly-formed Iowa businesses.

Miller said Centurion owner Dean G. Marshlack filed to operate under the name “IA Certificate Service,” using a Des Moines address from a UPS Store. The mailers the company sent looked like invoices instructing the businesses to pay $67.50 for an “Iowa Certificate of Existence.”

However, legitimate business certificates of existence are available directly from the Iowa Secretary of State for $5. And these certificates are not required to become and official business or to transact business in Iowa, though there may be some limited circumstances in which they are.

Under the settlement, Centurion will pay $62.50 per transaction to every Iowa business and charity that purchased the certificates, with a total amount to be refunded equalling $78,900. Those refunds will be sent directly to the business owners and charity operators beginning in March.

“Centurion misled Iowa businesses and charities during a time when many were already struggling amid the pandemic,” Miller said. “We are pleased to come to a resolution with Centurion that provides refunds to Iowa businesses and charities. While Centurion may no longer be in the business of sending deceptive mailers in our state, that doesn’t mean consumers should let their guard down. Read all mailers carefully and contact government agencies if you are unsure if these letters are legitimate.”

Centurion also agreed to stop sending mailer solicitations to Iowans, or from any Iowa location, and stop sharing any identifying personal information from the businesses and charities that responded to the solicitations.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.