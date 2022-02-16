Advertisement

Freezing rain, wintry mix, and snow is expected Wednesday night through Thursday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Light rain developed across Southern Iowa & Northern Missouri Wednesday afternoon, and more precipitation is expected Wednesday night. Cold air will move in from the north, causing rain to transition to freezing rain by late this evening. Ice accumulation is possible on the roads tonight, so be cautious while driving Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures will be in the teens.

Snow is expected to move into the area Thursday morning. Snow will gradually clear out of the area Thursday afternoon. Only a trace to 1 inch is possible in Ottumwa with 1-2 inches possible along the Iowa and Missouri border, and 2-5 inches is possible in Kirksville. However, if the storm shifts any to the north and south, the forecast could change by a few inches. Highs on Thursday will be in the teens and 20s.

