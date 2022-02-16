Harbor Freight announces opening date for new Ottumwa store

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A California-based tool store will be opening a new location in Ottumwa next month, according to company officials.

Harbor Freight Tools said that its new location in the city, located at 1110 N Quincy Avenue, will open its doors for business on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Normal operating hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The store will offer a wide variety of tools in various categories, along with power equipment, generators, and other home improvement or construction-related merchandise.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Ottumwa and all of Wapello County,” Mike Evans, the store’s manager, said, in a statement. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”

With the new Ottumwa store, the company will be operating 15 total stores in Iowa. Officials said that 25 to 30 people are expected to be hired for the new store.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.