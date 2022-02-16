Advertisement

Officials say 2 Iowa residents killed in Nebraska crash

(WOWT 6 NEWS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROFTON, Neb. (AP) — Officials in northeastern Nebraska say two Iowa residents have been killed in a crash near Crofton.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the crash happened around noon Tuesday at a rural Cedar County intersection about 4 miles east of Crofton.

Cedar County Sheriff’s investigators say a 90-year-old Orleans, Nebraska, man was southbound and approaching the intersection when he was hit by an eastbound car.

The driver of the car, 74-year-old William Koontz, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in his car, 71-year-old Anita Koontz of Sioux City, was taken to a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron's Guns is located on Old Minden Road in Bossier City.
Federal background checks for handgun sales increase after new state law
(Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert
Money
Iowa to pay $5 million in legal fees in school abuse case
Future changes to Iowa COVID-19 data reporting
Iowa’s COVID-19 disaster proclamation to expire Tuesday, data reporting changes
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set

Latest News

Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Robyn Hoppman faces charges of domestic abuse assault with...
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with domestic abuse
Iowa Department of Public Health
COVID-19 reporting data moves to Iowa Dept. of Public Health website
Florida-based company to pay more than $78k to Iowa businesses over deceptive mailers