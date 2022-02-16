Officials say 2 Iowa residents killed in Nebraska crash

CROFTON, Neb. (AP) — Officials in northeastern Nebraska say two Iowa residents have been killed in a crash near Crofton.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the crash happened around noon Tuesday at a rural Cedar County intersection about 4 miles east of Crofton.

Cedar County Sheriff’s investigators say a 90-year-old Orleans, Nebraska, man was southbound and approaching the intersection when he was hit by an eastbound car.

The driver of the car, 74-year-old William Koontz, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in his car, 71-year-old Anita Koontz of Sioux City, was taken to a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

