Rain, wintry mix, and snow are possible Wednesday through Thursday

Rain, wintry mix, and snow are possible Wednesday through Thursday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Warm overnight lows in the mid-40s are in tonight’s forecast as winds continue to come from the south with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain showers are expected Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will move into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. The front will also cause temperatures to drop through Wednesday afternoon.

Rain showers will transition to wintry mix on Wednesday night with a chance for snow on Thursday. After the storm passes, arctic air will move into the region, dropping Thursday night temperatures into the single digits.

