Advertisement

Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school

By Kelly Ann Krueger, Paige Hill and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee woman is facing numerous charges after authorities said she sexually assaulted nine high school students.

Melissa Blair, 38, was indicted on 23 charges, including 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution and one count of solicitation of a minor, McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy announced on Tuesday.

WVLT reports the Department of Children’s Services notified detectives in early December that Blair had sexual encounters with boys who were students at McMinn County Central High School.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at Blair’s home on Dec. 15. She was then banned from the school property and activities.

“The search warrant revealed additional evidence, and our investigation grew larger as more parents and victims contacted us,” Guy said.

Guy said there were nine confirmed victims, and all of them were juveniles at the time. Two are now adults, officials said. The alleged crimes occurred from early in 2020 to late 2021.

“We suspect there may be additional juvenile victims, and we encourage them or their parents to contact us,” Guy said.

Blair is accused of setting up meetings with the victims through social media and offering items in return for sexual favors.

Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.(McMinn County Sheriff's Office)

She was released Tuesday evening on a $100,000 bond.

Director of McMinn County Schools Lee Parkison said that Blair was involved in booster clubs with the school. She had a student enrolled at the school that later transferred.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron's Guns is located on Old Minden Road in Bossier City.
Federal background checks for handgun sales increase after new state law
(Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert
Money
Iowa to pay $5 million in legal fees in school abuse case
Future changes to Iowa COVID-19 data reporting
Iowa’s COVID-19 disaster proclamation to expire Tuesday, data reporting changes
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set

Latest News

Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke, shown in a file photo, misused his position to advance a...
Investigation: Zinke misused position as Interior secretary
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Canada’s capital
Iowa Department of Public Health
COVID-19 reporting data moves to Iowa Dept. of Public Health website
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
FBI agent: Defendants in Arbery killing used racial slurs