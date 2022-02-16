Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with domestic abuse

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy faces charges of domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

Robyn Hoppman has served as a deputy for the sheriff’s office since 2000.

A criminal complaint said Washington County deputies and the Iowa State Patrol responded to 80 North Washington Street in Riverside at about 10:45 p.m.

Law enforcement said that while Hoppman claimed there was no fight, the victim alleged she was repeatedly hit and kicked and that her head had been slammed into the tile multiple times.

Officials said the victim had sustained cuts and bumps to her head.

Washington County has also requested for another prosecuting attorney to handle the case due to a conflict of interest.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.