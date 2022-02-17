Advertisement

Deadly carbon monoxide levels found in Iowa truck show venue

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Officials say firefighters found deadly levels of carbon monoxide inside a Waterloo event complex that was hosting a monster truck rally where dozens of people were sickened.

The Courier reports that levels of more than 300 parts per million were detected Saturday inside the National Cattle Congress grounds’ Hippodrome.

Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Bill Beck said levels higher than 50 ppm would warrant an evacuation.

The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission says sustained exposure to levels over 200 ppm could cause death.

Three people were transported from the event to hospitals by medics.

Another battalion chief, Ben Petersen, said he assumed exhaust from the trucks was the cause of the high levels.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harbor Freight Tools.
Harbor Freight announces opening date for new Ottumwa store
Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with running over, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf
Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Robyn Hoppman faces charges of domestic abuse assault with...
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with domestic abuse
Florida-based company to pay more than $78k to Iowa businesses over deceptive mailers
A First Resources bus on fire on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
Bus catches fire in Ottumwa, driver and staff rescue passengers from danger

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control is signaling that some people many need a fourth shot of the...
Technology that led to COVID-19 vaccines tops 2022 list of medical innovations
Scott County authorities say a man died after he was shot at an outdoor gun range near Princeton.
Man dies after being shot in head at Iowa gun range
John Lee Tigges, 67, of Davenport is facing several felony child pornography charges.
Davenport man charged in child pornography case
One bill still alive would ban some books in Iowa schools.
Bill to ban some books in Iowa schools advances