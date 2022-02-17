Family sets up scholarship in honor of Sgt. Jim Smith

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of an Iowa State Patrol trooper who was shot and killed in the line of duty in April 2021 has set up a scholarship in his honor.

The Sgt. James K. Smith Memorial Scholarship will provide a one-time benefit of $2,700, with the 27 representing Smith’s 27 years of service in law enforcement. The scholarship is available to Iowa high school seniors who will continue their education in the fall. Other requirements include at least a 3.2 grade-point average, be a U.S. citizen, and must be either pursuing a career in law enforcement or having an immediate family member who is, or was, a law enforcement officer.

Another requirement for the scholarship is active involvement in a local church. The website for the scholarship highlighted Smith’s strong Christian faith.

Smith was shot and killed following a chase in Grundy County on April 9, 2021. Michael Lang is charged with first-degree murder in his death. Lang was shot and wounded during a standoff with police following the chase and shooting of Smith.

Students interested in applying for the scholarship can do so through the memorial website for Smith. The winner will be notified by the end of July, according to the website.

