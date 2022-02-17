Gov. Reynolds urges Biden, Trudeau to reinstate vaccine exemptions for truckers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined a group of governors urging President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reinstate the vaccine and quarantine exemptions for cross-border truckers.

The governors say while vaccines are crucially important, people should still have a choice. They also said the decision has had a demonstrably negative impact on North American supply chains, the cost of living and access to essential products.

“The timing of your decision to terminate the vaccine and quarantine exemptions could not have been worse, as North America already faces grave supply chain constraints,” the governors wrote in the letter. “Furthermore, transportation associations have informed us that the lack of exemptions will force thousands of drivers out of the trucking industry, which is already facing a significant workforce shortage.”

The governors said the removal of the exemptions is ultimately unnecessary, and we cannot afford to lose any more truck drivers who transport food and other vital supplies across the border.

