Man who admitted to killing bald eagle gets 30 days for feather possession

A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for...
A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for possessing a bald eagle feather.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for possessing a bald eagle feather.

Daniel Glenn Smith of Homer was sentenced Tuesday for violating a law that says only federally recognized Native American tribes may possess any part of a bald or golden eagle.

This is the same law that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unknowingly broke when he picked up an eagle feather from a lake and unwittingly confessed to when he told about the incident in 2018.

However, Smith did more. His signed statement says he admitted killing an eagle, taking one feather from it and keeping the feather in his car.

He pleaded guilty in October 2021.

