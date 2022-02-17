Advertisement

Reynolds signs education funding bill into law, touts ‘responsible’ increase

During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the state's plans for COVID-19 testing.(File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an education funding bill on Thursday, putting what she called a “significant and responsible” increase in per-pupil funding into effect for the next fiscal year.

Reynolds touted the 2.5% per-pupil increase in House File 2316, which increases the total public education budget for the state by $159 million. The total outlay in the fiscal year 2023 budget will exceed $3.6 billion.

“Providing a quality education for the next generation of Iowans is one of our most important responsibilities,” Reynolds said, in a statement. “The state’s significant and responsible funding increases year-over-year for more than a decade helps ensure that Iowa has the strong public education system necessary to support the success of our students and our state.”

Total per-pupil funding will now be just over $7,400, up from $7,200 previously. The Iowa Senate had initially approved just a 2.25% increase, but the Iowa House passed a different version of the bill matching Reynolds’ proposal for a 2.5% increase. The Senate then adopted the House version of the bill.

Democrats in the state legislature unsuccessfully pushed for a 5% increase.

