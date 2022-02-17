Advertisement

Technology that led to COVID-19 vaccines tops 2022 list of medical innovations

A COVID vaccine for children under 5 is likely months away. (CNN, POOL, CBS, KCAL, KCBS, WDTV, ASTRAZENECA)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most of us wouldn’t paint the pandemic in a positive light, but some major medical innovations have emerged, and they could have a huge impact on our health.

The silver lining in the darkness of the pandemic is the mRNA technology that led to Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines. It may help with other diseases.

It tops the Cleveland Clinic’s list of 10 innovations expected to change medicine.

Next on the list is a new FDA approved therapy for prostate cancer.

Touted as a way to better detect and treat that disease, doctors say the technology will kill a cancer cell, but won’t affect the tissue that surrounds it.

“We can also see it using imaging techniques,” D. Geoffrey Vince, PhD, the Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations, said. “There’s a technique called positron emission imaging or PET imaging, where you can actually see the radioisotope working to kill the cancer cells.”

Other innovations on the Cleveland Clinic list include:

  • A new treatment for postpartum depression
  • A targeted medicine for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
  • A new drudge for type two diabetes treatment
  • A novel treatment to help with high blood cholesterol
  • Non-hormonal alternatives for menopausal hot flashes
  • An implantable device that can help paralyzed patients move again
  • New technology to detect sepsis earlier
  • A way to predict and potentially prevent hypertension

For more information on each of the new medical innovations, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harbor Freight Tools.
Harbor Freight announces opening date for new Ottumwa store
Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with running over, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf
Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Robyn Hoppman faces charges of domestic abuse assault with...
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with domestic abuse
Florida-based company to pay more than $78k to Iowa businesses over deceptive mailers
A First Resources bus on fire on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
Bus catches fire in Ottumwa, driver and staff rescue passengers from danger

Latest News

Health experts say unmasking kids could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, even as new...
Health experts: 'Too risky' to unmask kids despite drop in COVID cases
Iowa Department of Public Health
COVID-19 reporting data moves to Iowa Dept. of Public Health website
While new COVID cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are down, deaths from the virus are...
Progress on COVID not enough to stop masking, health experts say
Health officials are warning parents with young children to remain cautious of the virus, now...
FDA wants more data on COVID shots for young kids