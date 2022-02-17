Watch for some snow today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re still watching this incoming system for today and it does look like it’ll move across much of our area today. The lightest amounts of snow are expected around Ottumwa, with less than a half inch of accumulation. However, farther south toward Kirksville, amounts of 3-6″ look pretty common and a Winter Weather Advisory continues for portions of our area today. Plan on highs generally into the 20s. The snow will move out by late afternoon and we expect a decent temperature rebound going into tomorrow afternoon with highs returning to the 40s.

