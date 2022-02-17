Advertisement

Watch for some snow today

The heaviest will occur over Missouri
Plan on a windy and colder one today. Watch for some snow around the midday hours as well.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re still watching this incoming system for today and it does look like it’ll move across much of our area today. The lightest amounts of snow are expected around Ottumwa, with less than a half inch of accumulation. However, farther south toward Kirksville, amounts of 3-6″ look pretty common and a Winter Weather Advisory continues for portions of our area today. Plan on highs generally into the 20s. The snow will move out by late afternoon and we expect a decent temperature rebound going into tomorrow afternoon with highs returning to the 40s.

