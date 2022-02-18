Ankeny chiropractor gets prison in child sex abuse case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Ankeny chiropractor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in a child sex abuse case.

Television station WHO 13 reports that 41-year-old Joshua Hanisch pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and a drug count and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each count.

Two of the terms were ordered to be served at the same time, so Hanisch was effectively sentenced to 20 years.

Court records say Hanisch was first charged in April 2020 after the Iowa Department of Human Services reported possible abuse to police.

Police say they discovered more victims, all girls under the age of 12 when they were abused.

