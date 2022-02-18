Cold tonight, warmer on Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect a fairly cold night ahead behind the storm system that brought some wintry impacts to the area.

Temperatures will fall into the single digits or 10s above zero, with wind chills falling toward zero or just below. However, winds will shift to a southerly direction overnight and increase, prompting a surge in temperatures toward the low 40s by the afternoon.

A cold front moves through Friday evening, bringing a threat for a light snow shower or brief wintry mix. Temperatures stay colder on Saturday, but return to the 50s for Sunday and parts of Monday.

Then, colder air returns for the rest of next week. Rain could transition to mixed precipitation again Monday into Tuesday, so stay tuned for additional details on this storm system.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.