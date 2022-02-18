Advertisement

Lawyer charged by Durham seeks dismissal of indictment

A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign who was charged by special counsel John...
A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign who was charged by special counsel John Durham with lying to the FBI during a 2016 meeting has asked a judge to dismiss the indictment, calling it a case of “extraordinary prosecutorial overreach.”(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign who was charged by special counsel John Durham with lying to the FBI during a 2016 meeting has asked a judge to dismiss the indictment, calling it a case of “extraordinary prosecutorial overreach.”

Lawyers for Michael Sussmann say that if the indictment is allowed to proceed, it would “risk criminalizing ordinary conduct, raise First Amendment concerns, dissuade honest citizens from coming forward with tips, and chill the advocacy of lawyers who interact with the government.”

Durham is investigating potential government misconduct during the early days of the investigation into potential coordination between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harbor Freight Tools.
Harbor Freight announces opening date for new Ottumwa store
Marquis Bedford, 24.
Officials seek man who escaped Ottumwa work release facility
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Scott County authorities say a man died after he was shot at an outdoor gun range near Princeton.
Man dies after being shot in head at Iowa gun range
Scott County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident at the Princeton Shooting Range...
Deputies: 1 dead after incident at Princeton Shooting Range

Latest News

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Ukrainian rebels evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Daunte Wright’s mom: Justice system ‘murdered’ son ‘all over again’
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Ctjf83 / CC BY-SA 3.0)
Court dismisses lawsuit from bars over brief virus shutdown