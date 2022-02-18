Advertisement

Search of Ottumwa home leads to arrest on gun, other charges

Jeromy Scott Stevens, 45, of Ottumwa.
Jeromy Scott Stevens, 45, of Ottumwa.(Courtesy: Ottumwa Police Department)
By KYOU News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A man is facing several charges after law enforcement executed a search warrant at an Ottumwa home, according to officials.

Jeromy Scott Stevens, 45, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and seven counts of unlawful possession of prescription medications. Stevens was also charged on outstanding warrants for driving while barred and eluding.

At around 11:55 a.m., the Ottumwa Police Department and other agencies searched the home of Stevens, located at 547 Minneopa Avenue. As a result of the search, police filed the charges against Stevens. Further details were not available as of Friday afternoon.

The Wapello County Sheriff’s Department and Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force assisted in the search, according to police.

Stevens is being held at the Wapello County Jail.

