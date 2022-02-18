Warmer today, then a powerful cold front hits tonight

Advertisement

By Kaj O'Mara
Feb. 18, 2022
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are starting off cold across southeastern Iowa this morning. Plan on a quick rise to the lower 40s by this afternoon, then a sharp fall this evening as an Arctic front approaches from the northwest. This front is capable of wind gusts of around 40 mph and plummeting temperatures. There may be some snow showers along the front as well, which may reduce visibility and cause slick roads during the mid-evening hours. This weekend, plan on a chilly Saturday with highs into the 20s, then another big spike in temperature to the 50s on Sunday. Have a good weekend!

