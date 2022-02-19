Cold front brings colder temperatures again

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front moves through this evening, bringing a threat for some light snow or mixed precipitation.

A slick spot or two is a possibility during this activity, but impacts should be minor. Temperatures fall behind the front on gusty northwest winds, sending us toward lows in the low 10s or single digits. Wind chills to start Saturday will likely be below zero.

After a below-normal day on Saturday, temperatures surge again for Sunday and Monday, reaching the 50s. Later on Monday into Tuesday, a storm system brings a threat for some rain or mixed precipitation again.

Colder air looks to stick around after that, and another chance for snow arrives on Thursday into early Friday.

