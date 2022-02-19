Cold temperatures are expected Saturday with warmer conditions Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The light precipitation from Friday night’s cold front has moved out of Southeastern Iowa and Northern Missouri, leaving behind a high-pressure system and arctic air. Temperatures Saturday morning were in the teens and 20s. Daytime highs will stay cold on Saturday, only reaching the 20s and 30s.

However, southerly winds will return by Saturday night, helping highs on Sunday to reach the 50s. The chance for rain, wintry mix, and snow returns at the beginning of next week as another cold front moves through the area.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.