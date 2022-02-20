Advertisement

French Quarter Festival returns after two-year COVID hiatus

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It’s been two years since the largest free festival and showcase of Louisiana music, food and culture has taken place in New Orleans’ French Quarter. But that changes in April, when the 2022 French Quarter Festival returns. The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to cancel the event in 2020 and last year.

Emily Madero, president and chief executive of French Quarter Festivals, Inc., said the countdown to this years’ event is officially underway. Thousands are expected to fill the city’s historic district from April 21 through April 24. The roster of artists scheduled to perform include Tank and the Bangas, Irma Thomas, the Soul Rebels, Amanda Shaw and John Boutte. The music will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The complete schedule is to be released in late March.

