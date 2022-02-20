Advertisement

Man who had gun battle with Davenport police sentenced

Clarence Washington, 31.
Clarence Washington, 31.(Courtesy: Muscatine County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 31-year-old Chicago man who was in a gun battle with Davenport police last year has been sentenced to federal prison.

Federal authorities announced Friday that Clarence Washington was sentenced this week to 36.5 months in prison on several firearm and drug charges. Washington exchanged gunfire with police on Feb. 18, 2021. Police said he was a suspect in a robbery earlier that day and was also eluding federal authorities on earlier charges.

No one was seriously injured before Washington was taken into custody.

