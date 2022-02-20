Advertisement

Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy’s dead city that nearly died again

Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again
By The Associated Press
Feb. 20, 2022
POMPEII, Italy (AP) — Pompeii, the ancient city destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, is experiencing a kind of rebirth. The immensely popular archaeological site near Naples nearly died a second death just over a decade ago, when excavated buildings collapsed after long years of neglect and mismanagement.

Excavations as part of engineering work to prevent similar debacles like the spectacular collapse in 2010 of a gladiators’ barracks are yielding exciting finds. The discoveries are also helping understand social divides in the once vibrant Roman city. The tourist attraction’s new, young, German-born director tells The AP reports on how new technologies are being developed to help Pompeii withstand its latest peril: climate change.

