Advertisement

Three people injured in Des Moines shooting early Sunday

A police tape and scene.
A police tape and scene.(MGN / Cutout Credit: Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three people were injured in a shootout in Des Moines early Sunday.

Des Moines Police said the victims said someone in a car driving by fired at them around 2 a.m., and a friend who was with them shot back at the car. KCCI reports that officers found one woman with a gunshot wound near Wells Fargo Arena, and she was transported to a hospital. Two other victims with gunshot wounds showed up at a different hospital a short time later. Police said all three victims are expected to survive.

The person who shot back at the car was unhurt and is cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeromy Scott Stevens, 45, of Ottumwa.
Search of Ottumwa home leads to arrest on gun, other charges
Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead days after she was reported missing.
Actor Lindsey Pearlman found dead after going missing in LA
Harbor Freight Tools.
Harbor Freight announces opening date for new Ottumwa store
Expect an early-night low tonight.
Warmer by Sunday, wetter by Monday
Marquis Bedford, 24.
Officials seek man who escaped Ottumwa work release facility

Latest News

Canada's protests settle down, but could end in...
Canada’s protests settle down, but could echo in politics
French Quarter Festival returns after two-year COVID...
French Quarter Festival returns after two-year COVID hiatus
Pope hails health care workers as heroes for COVID service
Pope hails health care workers are heroes for COVID service
Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again
Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy’s dead city that nearly died again