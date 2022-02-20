Warmer by Sunday, wetter by Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Southerly winds propel us toward warmer temperatures tonight into Sunday.

After a low in the 20s near Midnight tonight, highs will jump into the mid to upper 50s, with 60s possible in Missouri. Sunshine will be plentiful for most of the day, but the strength of the winds will likely cut into the warm feel of the air just a bit.

A frontal boundary sets up over the area on Sunday night into early Monday. This will be the center of an area where precipitation is likely to develop. For our area, a good portion of the precipitation will fall as just plain rain, starting later in the day on Monday and lasting into Tuesday. There is a potential for some mixed precipitation to get involved later on Monday night and early Tuesday. Stay with us for additional updates as we get closer.

Colder air settles in for a while after that storm system, with below normal highs likely for the rest of our 7-day forecast. Another storm system passes to our southeast on Thursday, bringing a threat for snow to the area.

