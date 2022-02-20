Advertisement

Warmer by Sunday, wetter by Monday

Turning warmer on Sunday, wetter by Monday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Southerly winds propel us toward warmer temperatures tonight into Sunday.

After a low in the 20s near Midnight tonight, highs will jump into the mid to upper 50s, with 60s possible in Missouri. Sunshine will be plentiful for most of the day, but the strength of the winds will likely cut into the warm feel of the air just a bit.

A frontal boundary sets up over the area on Sunday night into early Monday. This will be the center of an area where precipitation is likely to develop. For our area, a good portion of the precipitation will fall as just plain rain, starting later in the day on Monday and lasting into Tuesday. There is a potential for some mixed precipitation to get involved later on Monday night and early Tuesday. Stay with us for additional updates as we get closer.

Colder air settles in for a while after that storm system, with below normal highs likely for the rest of our 7-day forecast. Another storm system passes to our southeast on Thursday, bringing a threat for snow to the area.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeromy Scott Stevens, 45, of Ottumwa.
Search of Ottumwa home leads to arrest on gun, other charges
Marquis Bedford, 24.
Officials seek man who escaped Ottumwa work release facility
Harbor Freight Tools.
Harbor Freight announces opening date for new Ottumwa store
Deere & Company
Deere & Company reports net income of $903 million for 2022 first quarter
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV...
SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed

Latest News

Expect an early-night low tonight.
First Alert Forecast
Cold temperatures are expected Saturday with warmer conditions Sunday
Cold temperatures are expected Saturday with warmer conditions Sunday
Cold temperatures are expected Saturday with warmer conditions Sunday
Cold temperatures are expected Saturday with warmer conditions Sunday
Colder, but windier, overnight.
Cold front brings colder temperatures again