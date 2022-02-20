A warmer Sunday is in the forecast with highs in the 50s

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re waking up to sunshine and warmer conditions across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri compared with Saturday morning with temperatures in the 30s. Sunday afternoon will also be much warmer than Saturday, with highs reaching the 50s thanks to strong southerly winds. Mild conditions will continue overnight, with Sunday night lows in the 30s.

However, conditions will change at the beginning of the upcoming work week as a low-pressure system brings a chance for rain and wintry mix to our area Monday and Tuesday. Due to the potential storm, highs will cool back into the 20s Wednesday through Friday.

