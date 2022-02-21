Advertisement

Another mild day expected, watch for a few showers late today

Winter Weather Advisory for Ottumwa tonight into tomorrow morning
Plan on a dry and quiet start to the day. Watch for patchy drizzle late this afternoon into tonight. Later tonight into tomorrow morning, roads may get slick.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s a dry and quiet start to your Monday morning. Expect building clouds through the day with highs warming well into the 50s. With this front in the area, a few pockets of drizzle can’t be ruled out later this afternoon. Some showers may occur tonight along with freezing rain, hence the Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of the area. Tomorrow morning’s drive will probably be pretty slick and this will be something to watch for going forward. Otherwise, plan on colder weather the rest of the week with the next chance of snow arriving Thursday.

