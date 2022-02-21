Another mild day expected, watch for a few showers late today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s a dry and quiet start to your Monday morning. Expect building clouds through the day with highs warming well into the 50s. With this front in the area, a few pockets of drizzle can’t be ruled out later this afternoon. Some showers may occur tonight along with freezing rain, hence the Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of the area. Tomorrow morning’s drive will probably be pretty slick and this will be something to watch for going forward. Otherwise, plan on colder weather the rest of the week with the next chance of snow arriving Thursday.

