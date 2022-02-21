Another warm one Monday with precipitation on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures stay mild for now, before a storm system begins the process of changing back to colder air.

Tonight, expect a mild low in the mid 30s, setting up another warmer day with highs reaching the 50s across the area. Clouds will be much more common than on Sunday, however, so it may not feel quite as warm.

Later in the day on Monday, rain likely develops across the area after about 2:00 or 3:00 p.m. It will be scattered, but it will be a welcome sight for the area after some dry weather. Later on Monday night into early Tuesday, enough cold air enters the region before precipitation ends. This could change us to a mixed precipitation scenario, with freezing rain and sleet possible. This could cause travel troubles on Tuesday morning.

Afterward, colder air sticks around. A second storm system arrives by Thursday into Thursday night, carrying a chance for some snow.

