Advertisement

First complete series of US President bobbleheads unveiled

To celebrate Presidents’ Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the...
To celebrate Presidents’ Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the first complete series of U.S. President bobbleheads.(National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KCRG) - To celebrate Presidents’ Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the first complete series of U.S. President bobbleheads.

The Milwaukee-based hall of fame and museum released pictures showing the bobbleheads, all of which it produced. Each one is individually numbered to the year the president was elected, and includes a replica of the White House on the base.

The Constitution says a U.S. President must be at least 35 years old, be a natural-born citizen, and must have lived in the U.S. for at least 14 years.

The list of Presidents includes Iowa-native Herbert Hoover.

The 31st President was born in West Branch, and served in the nation’s highest office from 1929 to 1933.

Iowa-native Herbert Hoover was the 31st President of the United States, serving from 1929 to...
Iowa-native Herbert Hoover was the 31st President of the United States, serving from 1929 to 1933.(National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)
To celebrate Presidents’ Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the...
To celebrate Presidents’ Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the first complete series of U.S. President bobbleheads.(National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Jeromy Scott Stevens, 45, of Ottumwa.
Search of Ottumwa home leads to arrest on gun, other charges
A police tape and scene.
Three people injured in Des Moines shooting early Sunday
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Robert Lyon, 39, of Ames.
Roommate charged with murder after Ames man dies in stabbing

Latest News

The University of Iowa said Henry Tippie died on Sunday at the age of 95.
Henry Tippie, namesake of Univ. of Iowa business school, dies at 95
The reward for information on the disappearance of 4-year-old Lina Khil is now $250,000.
On missing girl’s fourth birthday, family holds out hope
In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis Police Officer J. Alexander Kueng testifies during...
3rd officer testifies in federal trial in Floyd’s killing
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin summit discussed amid war fears; Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions