Henry Tippie, namesake of Univ. of Iowa business school, dies at 95

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Belle Plaine-native, who was a major benefactor to the University of Iowa, died on Sunday at his home in Austin, Texas at the age of 95.

Henry Tippie also became the namesake of Iowa’s college of business.

Tippie graduated in 1949 with a degree in accounting from the University of Iowa. He helped build what is now called Rollins Inc. into a $2 billion company. Tippie is one of only 16 people to be honored on the Wall of Leaders at the New York Stock Exchange.

He was also known for his donations to Iowa’s athletics department.

Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair released the following statement:

“The University of Iowa, Iowa Athletics, and I personally, have lost a true friend and respected leader with the passing of Henry Tippie. Our thoughts and prayers are with Patricia and the Tippie family. Everyone who had the good fortune to know and learn from his expertise and leadership, and share his friendship, is better professionally and personally as a result of that relationship.

His contributions to the University of Iowa are so widespread; his footprint in so many areas of our campus and the state of Iowa will last forever. His financial contributions to Iowa athletics are well documented, but the personal relationships with Henry and Patricia will stand forever.”

Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz released the following statement:

“Mary and I want to express our heartfelt condolences to Patricia and the entire Tippie family. Henry was a generous financial contributor to the University of Iowa and our football program. He was also a friend to our coaches, staff and student athletes. His philosophy and approach to business was like our approach to football which is to work hard, assess what you did well, prepare to do better and then move forward. My initial hope when meeting Henry and Pat more than a decade ago was that they would make a gift to the football program. Not only did we receive a financial contribution, but it was the beginning of a close and wonderful friendship. Henry was a gracious, generous, and down to earth man who was committed to his wife and his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Henry’s family in their time of loss.”

