Advertisement

Some in southwest Iowa communities oppose proposed wind farm

(kfyr)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREYNOR, Iowa (AP) — A plan by MidAmerican Energy to build a large wind farm in southwestern Iowa is drawing opposition from some community residents.

Iowa Public Radio reports that MidAmerican is seeking to build a 400 megawatt capacity wind farm capable of providing power to about 144,000 Iowa homes.

The project, dubbed the Silver Creek Wind Farm, would see between 90 to 140 wind turbines erected in northern Mills and southern Pottawattamie counties.

But opponents in the township of Silver Creek and nearby Treynor are speaking out against the project.

More than 850 people have joined a Facebook group titled “Say NO to the Silver Creek Wind Farm.”

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Jeromy Scott Stevens, 45, of Ottumwa.
Search of Ottumwa home leads to arrest on gun, other charges
A police tape and scene.
Three people injured in Des Moines shooting early Sunday
Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside a Commerce City,...
Infant found alive in Colo. apartment with 5 dead adults
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Christopher Horras, 36, has been charged with once count of misdemeanor child endangerment and...
In case of child shooting, man accused of leaving gun out
The University of Iowa said Henry Tippie died on Sunday at the age of 95.
Henry Tippie, namesake of Univ. of Iowa business school, dies at 95
To celebrate Presidents’ Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the...
First complete series of US President bobbleheads unveiled