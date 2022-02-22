Adventureland increases pay for seasonal workers, will hold job fair Saturday

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland Park announced on Tuesday it is bumping up pay for seasonal team members this year.

In a news release, leaders with the Altoona amusement park said it plans to hold a job fair on Saturday as it’s looking to hire more than 1,000 team members.

Palace Entertainment announced it was purchasing Adventureland in December 2021. It says the changes to pay rate and benefits come amid efforts to create a dynamic debut season.

The park announced the following pay increases:

Ride Operators, Food and Beverage positions will go from $9.50 an hour to $14 an hour.

Supervisor and Assistant Supervisor roles, including those enrolled in intern and college programs, will see a pay increase from $9.50 - $11 an hour to $12 - $15 an hour.

Park services positions will see a pay increase from $11 to $15 an hour.

Positions for 14 and 15-year-olds will see a pay increase from $6.75 to $9 an hour.

The park said it also plans to add additional positions for a new culinary division to strengthen its food offerings and services. These positions will pay $17 an hour.

In addition to pay increases, seasonal employees will also get other perks, including free park admission on days off and discounted tickets for family and friends.

Adventureland plans to hold a job fair on Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Adventureland Inn’s Iowa Ballroom.

For more information, click here.

The amusement park has been slowly unveiling new attractions coming this year on its Facebook page. Last year, it announced it was removing three rides and adding 10 news attractions.

Adventureland is adding to its attractions for younger visitors this summer.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.