Patchy drizzle early, windy and colder

Plan on isolated drizzle to move through this morning. Wind will increase later this morning with falling temps this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for a few pockets of drizzle early this morning which may generate some slick spots on roads. Expect slowly falling temperatures this afternoon as north winds ramp up. Wind chills should fall below zero tonight, leading to a cold one tomorrow. By Thursday afternoon and night, the next system moves through with a chance of snow. Some light accumulation is possible with that system.

