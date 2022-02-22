Patchy drizzle early, windy and colder

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for a few pockets of drizzle early this morning which may generate some slick spots on roads. Expect slowly falling temperatures this afternoon as north winds ramp up. Wind chills should fall below zero tonight, leading to a cold one tomorrow. By Thursday afternoon and night, the next system moves through with a chance of snow. Some light accumulation is possible with that system.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.