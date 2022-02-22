Rain & wintry mix are possible Monday night and Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A low pressure system will move through Missouri Monday night and into Tuesday bringing hazardous conditions to Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Rain showers will continue through Monday night with temperatures in the 30s. Rain could transition to wintry mix early Tuesday morning, bringing the potential for ice across our area, especially in Southern Iowa. Wintry mix will end by early Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will reach the 30s and low 40s.

