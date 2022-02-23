Colder air expected Tuesday night & Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Colder air is moving into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with overnight lows expected to drop into the single digits. Wind Chills will be in the minus single digits and minus teens on Wednesday morning so bundling up will be a good idea. Wind chills will likely stay below zero until noon on Wednesday.

Conditions will still be cold in the afternoon with highs only reaching the low to mid 20s. Our next chance for snow is on Thursday as moisture moves into the Midwest.

