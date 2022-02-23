Advertisement

More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already...
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A winter storm stretching across the country has airlines scratching plans to fly this week.

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.

According to flightaware.com, American Airlines is taking the biggest hit.

The airline expects the storm to have a “significant impact on its operations.”

About a third of all American’s arrivals and departures at its headquarters in Dallas were canceled Wednesday.

Nearly a third of the airline’s departures are already canceled for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck crashes in front of the KYOU building
WATCH: Truck crashes in front of KYOU building
Remembering Buxton
Remembering Buxton, Iowa: A Town Lost To Time
Snow remains possible this evening.
Snow a threat through early Friday morning
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Muscatine Humane Society says dog owner felt “overwhelmed;” handed them through window
Couple facing charges in Fruitland animal neglect case

Latest News

People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv,...
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv
inflation
Key inflation gauge hit 6.1% in January, highest since 1982
FILE - Earlier studies have shown transgender youth have high rates of anxiety, depression,...
Gender-affirming care can benefit mental health, study says
Adam Johnson, a Florida man who grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium and posed for...
Rioter carrying Pelosi’s podium in viral photo gets prison
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion