Quiet today, snow returns tomorrow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a fairly quiet day, though it’ll be a cold one! Expect wind chills below zero through mid-morning. Actual highs this afternoon should hit the lower 20s. The next system is still on track to move into the area tomorrow afternoon and evening. This system is all in the form of snow and given the timing, tomorrow evening’s commute could be rather slick with snow falling in the area. At this time, it appears the entire area will receive one to three inches with isolated higher amounts by Friday morning. This weekend, plan on generally quiet weather with highs mainly in the 40s.

