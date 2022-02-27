Advertisement

$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $2.9 million of meth disguised as onions in California. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities seized $2.9 million worth of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of onions.

It was discovered Feb. 20, during the inspection of a truck at a federal facility in San Diego.

A K-9 unit with U.S. Customs and Border Protection sniffed out the stash.

Authorities found nearly 2,000 packages of meth. The packages were mixed with the shipment and shaped like small white globes, designed to blend in with the onions.

Officers arrested the driver, an unidentified Mexico citizen.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A preliminary investigation found that Barbien was handling a firearm at which time the weapon...
Investigation over Ottumwa teen’s shooting death underway
Kirksville issues 48-hour boil advisory
Deutsch is currently the 7-12 Dean of Students and Activities Director for Pekin Community...
Ottumwa Schools name assistant principal and interim principal for Evans Middle School
Target is working on attracting more employees.
Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Alliant needs to shut down the coal ash storage...
EPA orders Alliant to shut down coal ash storage pond in Ottumwa due to groundwater contamination

Latest News

Newlyweds fight against Russian invasion
President Joe Biden receiving mixed reviews from Alaskans ahead of first State of the Union...
President Joe Biden receiving mixed reviews from Alaskans ahead of first State of the Union Address
Idaho senator skeptical ahead of President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Address
Idaho senator skeptical ahead of President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Address
A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
Russia pummels Ukraine’s No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv
A truck convoy is planned around the State of the Union speech to protest vaccines and COVID...
Convoy protest planned despite end of COVID rules