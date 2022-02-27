Advertisement

Ukrainians return from abroad to fight Russian invasion

Ukrainians return from abroad to fight Russian...
Ukrainians return from abroad to fight Russian invasion https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/(MGN/Sven Teschke / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — While hundreds of thousands of refugees are leaving Ukraine amid Russia’s attack on the country, some Ukrainian men and women are returning home from across Europe to help defend their homeland. At the checkpoint in Medyka, in southeastern Poland, many were standing in a line early Sunday to cross into Ukraine.

The men were planning to fight for their country and said they were not afraid. Women are returning to take care of children, freeing up men to fight. Meanwhile, at least 368,000 people have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion, the U.N. refugee agency said Saturday. It did not give figures for those going to Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A preliminary investigation found that Barbien was handling a firearm at which time the weapon...
Investigation over Ottumwa teen’s shooting death underway
Kirksville issues 48-hour boil advisory
Deutsch is currently the 7-12 Dean of Students and Activities Director for Pekin Community...
Ottumwa Schools name assistant principal and interim principal for Evans Middle School
Target is working on attracting more employees.
Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Alliant needs to shut down the coal ash storage...
EPA orders Alliant to shut down coal ash storage pond in Ottumwa due to groundwater contamination

Latest News

Newlyweds fight against Russian invasion
President Joe Biden receiving mixed reviews from Alaskans ahead of first State of the Union...
President Joe Biden receiving mixed reviews from Alaskans ahead of first State of the Union Address
Idaho senator skeptical ahead of President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Address
Idaho senator skeptical ahead of President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Address
A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
Russia pummels Ukraine’s No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv
A truck convoy is planned around the State of the Union speech to protest vaccines and COVID...
Convoy protest planned despite end of COVID rules