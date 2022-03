OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - More sunshine is in Sunday’s forecast. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 40s and low 50s. Sunday night will be mild, with lows in the 20s.

Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for this week. Winds on Monday and Tuesday will come out of the south, helping highs reach the 50s and 60s.

