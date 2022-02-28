Advertisement

Ankeny police search for two people who fired at officers

The emblem of the Ankeny Police Department.
The emblem of the Ankeny Police Department.(Courtesy: Ankeny Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Police are searching for two people who exchanged gunfire with Ankeny police officers Saturday night.

Ankeny police Sgt. Corey Schneden said officers were responding to a fight at Prairie Point Apartments where gunshots were reported when they spotted a white car with its lights off. When officers pulled the car over, two people got out and started shooting at officers as they fled into a wooded area. Officers returned fire but it wasn’t immediately clear whether they wounded the suspects.

No one else was injured.

Two other people who were in the white car were taken into custody and were being questioned Sunday while police continued to search the wooded area for the two suspects.

