Advertisement

Des Moines police ID woman fatally stabbed in apartment

Clarence Reed, 33.
Clarence Reed, 33.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a woman who was found fatally stabbed inside a Des Moines apartment over the weekend.

Police say in a news release Monday that 35-year-old Randi Light, of Des Moines, died after officers and medics found her unconscious and suffering from a stab wound early Saturday in a southwest Des Moines apartment.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Clarence Edward Reed at the apartment and later charged him with first-degree murder.

Light’s death marked the second homicide in Des Moines this year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A preliminary investigation found that Barbien was handling a firearm at which time the weapon...
Investigation over Ottumwa teen’s shooting death underway
Kirksville issues 48-hour boil advisory
Deutsch is currently the 7-12 Dean of Students and Activities Director for Pekin Community...
Ottumwa Schools name assistant principal and interim principal for Evans Middle School
Target is working on attracting more employees.
Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Alliant needs to shut down the coal ash storage...
EPA orders Alliant to shut down coal ash storage pond in Ottumwa due to groundwater contamination

Latest News

Deutsch is currently the 7-12 Dean of Students and Activities Director for Pekin Community...
Ottumwa Schools name assistant principal and interim principal for Evans Middle School
A preliminary investigation found that Barbien was handling a firearm at which time the weapon...
Investigation over Ottumwa teen’s shooting death underway
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons
Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Rep. Hinson announces Deputy Halverson as virtual guest for State of the Union
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Gov. Reynolds orders removal of Russian-produced liquor from wholesale purchase list